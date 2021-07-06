Authorities ID body found in Adair County as Creston man

CRESTON, Iowa (AP) — Authorities on Tuesday identified a body found in rural Adair County as a Creston man who had been reported missing in June.

The Division of Criminal Investigation Crime Laboratory identified the body as Timothy Fechter, 58, who had been reported missing to Creston police on June 20. Adair County deputies found Fechter's body July 1 just off a rural road about 10 miles northeast of Creston.

Investigators said they are treating Fechter's death as suspicious but haven't released details about how he died.

