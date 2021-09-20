Authorities identify woman who died after fall at state park

BELLEVUE, Iowa (AP) — Officials on Monday identified the person who died in a fall at an Iowa state park as an eastern Iowa woman.

The state Department of Natural Resources said Iris Merfeld, 36, of Zwingle, died in the early morning hours of Saturday after falling from an overlook known as Pulpit Rock in Bellevue State Park. The woman fell about 150 feet to rocks below the bluffs.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. No foul play is suspected.

The park, which sits on bluffs along the Mississippi River, remains open to visitors.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0