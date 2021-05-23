Authorities: inmate had material that could make explosives

ANAMOSA, Iowa (AP) — Authorities found a household substance in an inmate's cell at Anamosa State Penitentiary that could be used to make explosives.

The state Department of Corrections said Saturday that the substance was found in a cell Friday at the prison where two employees were killed about two months ago, according to the Des Moines Register.

Authorities said the substance isn't dangerous by itself but it could be used to create an explosive substance if it was combined with additional materials.

Corrections Department Chief of Staff Cord Overton said investigators are looking into how the prisoner managed to get and hide the substance as well as whether any accomplices were involved.

No charges had been filed as of Saturday afternoon.

The state has put additional security measures in place at the Anamosa prison since the March 23 killings of correctional officer Robert McFarland and nurse Lorena Schulte during an escape attempt. Two inmates have been charged in connection with those deaths.

The head of the union representing prison workers said this incident shows that officials still haven’t done enough to improve security at the prison. The union’s Danny Homan said he doesn’t believe officials searched every cell at the prison after the killings.

