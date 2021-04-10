Authorities: Iowa patrol trooper slain amid violent standoff

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — A 27-year veteran of the Iowa State Patrol was shot and killed during a violent standoff with a man who fought back against agents in an armored personnel carrier and said he wanted to shoot other officers, authorities said Saturday.

Sgt. Jim Smith was killed Friday night in Grundy Center as he and other officers entered the home of Michael Thomas Lang, 41, who fled there after an earlier police pursuit, authorities said.

The standoff ended about midnight Friday when a team of highway patrol troopers in an armored personnel carrier smashed into the home. Lang fired multiple shots at the carrier. Three officers inside the carrier returned fire, hitting the man several times, authorities said.

Lang was hospitalized in critical condition on Saturday. He was charged with first-degree murder and is being held on $1 million bond.

Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Steve Bayens said Smith “died a hero” and "sacrificed himself protecting others."

“We are hurting, we are angry,” Bayens said. “But rest assured we're not broken. We will continue to shoulder the burdens of our communities while carrying our own. We will continue to stand in the gap of good and evil because, like Jim, that is what we are called to do.”