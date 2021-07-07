 Skip to main content
Authorities say 2 young brothers found dead at Algona home
AP

Authorities say 2 young brothers found dead at Algona home

ALGONA, Iowa (AP) — Authorities on Wednesday night identified three people found dead in the northern Iowa city of Algona on Monday as two young brothers who were shot to death and another person who killed himself.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety identified the boys as 6-year-old Logan Phelon and 3-year-old Seth Phelon. The boys died of gunshot wounds, and investigators said their deaths were considered homicides.

Christopher Phelon, 32, also was found dead from a gunshot wound. His death is considered a suicide, the Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

Someone called 911 after discovering the bodies on Monday night in a home. Authorities announced how they died and their names after an autopsy by the office of the state medical examiner.

Investigators didn't specify the relationship between Christopher Phelon and the boys.

Iowa

