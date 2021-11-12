Axne opts for House reelection bid over run for governor

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne said Friday she plans to seek reelection in the 3rd Congressional District, ending speculation that she might challenge Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds next November.

Axne, Iowa’s only Democrat in Congress, said she went to Washington to fight for Iowans and their needs and that she has delivered tax cuts, disaster relief and critical support to Iowa's families and businesses, but “my work is far from over.”

Axne defeated Republican David Young by more than 6,200 votes in November 2020. She first won the seat in 2018 by defeating Young, who had held the seat since January 2015.

On Wednesday, Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks said she would run for reelection in the southeast Iowa district, which was renumbered the 1st District under Iowa’s redistricting plan approved by lawmakers last month. Since her home in Ottumwa was redrawn into Axne’s district, Miller-Meeks’ decision avoids a head-to-head campaign between them.

First term Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson said in August she would run again. The northeast Iowa region she represents was renumbered to the 2nd District.

Rep. Randy Feenstra, who represents the solidly Republican 4th District, has said he will run for reelection.

Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley also has announced his intention to seek an eighth term.

