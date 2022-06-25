 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Baseball-focused museums open in Dyersville

  • Updated
  • 0

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Two baseball-centric museums are now open in Dyersville, both located in the same historic building.

The If You Build It exhibit now is in its new location in the former Tegeler Dairy building at 310 Second St. SE. In addition, a new museum called the Baseball Hall of Dreams opened in the same structure.

“These museums just add to all of the wonderful attractions we already had and is enticing the baseball enthusiasm,” said Karla Thompson, executive director of Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce. “These are going to work great together.”

City officials oversee operations at the If You Build It exhibit.

The Baseball Hall of Dreams is owned by Dwier Brown, who played John Kinsella in the “Field of Dreams” movie, and his Los Angeles-based business partner David Feigin. Brown and Feigin also own the former Tegeler Dairy building, which was built in the 1800s.

Though he hopes to preserve the building’s history by putting together a museum highlighting the people who used to work in the historic property, Brown said the building is now called The Baseball Building.

People are also reading…

“We’re trying to get all baseball-oriented business in there, even if it’s a restaurant or a brewery,” he told the Dubuque Telegraph Herald.

He noted that there is still another 10,000 square feet in the property for other businesses.

Brown said he and Feigin decided to create the Baseball Hall of Dreams with a focus on the baseball moments that changed people’s lives.

“We thought it would be a nice way to commemorate a lot of baseball league players who did big things and broke barriers but maybe didn’t get the credit at the Baseball Hall of Fame they deserve,” he said.

In addition to providing information on the history of baseball and key moments for players, Brown said, the museum includes a “wall of dreams” where people can write down their own hopes for the future.

Feigin said it was important to him that the Baseball Hall of Dreams highlighted the ways in which baseball has enriched people’s lives, including obstacles overcome by minority populations and those with disabilities in order to play.

“What we are focusing on is the magic and the essence and the beauty and the love that is a part of the game,” he said. “We’re focusing on the heart of the game. It’s not about stats or accomplishments like who has the most home runs. It’s about the human aspect.”

Feigin said a batting center is also in the works at the property, in which people can use pitching machines and batting tees.

He also said there is a conceptual plan for a baseball-themed restaurant in the building already, and Baseball Building officials are working on bringing in an operator for the eatery.

The Baseball Hall of Dreams does not focus on the Field of Dreams but instead augments the If You Build It exhibit, which details the history of the iconic movie site, Brown noted.

The If You Build It exhibit was open for two years at its initial site on First Avenue West. Officials decided to move the museum to a location with double the size.

Amanda Schwartz, museum manager for the If You Build It exhibit, said the new location allowed staff to expand displays in the museum. The exhibit features information on the history of the Field of Dreams site, including the filming of the 1989 movie.

Additional displays will be added in the coming weeks, Schwartz said, including the history of the movie site’s ownership and the Ghost Players.

Information on last year’s Major League Baseball game at the site also will be displayed, including a replica scoreboard and highlight reel from the game.

“That’s part of our history now,” Thompson said. “That is a part that definitely we expanded on.”

Schwartz added that the new location will be closer to festivities planned for Beyond the Game, which will take place during the week of the Aug. 11 game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds at the Field of Dreams site.

“We are kitty-corner to the city square where a lot of those events will be taking place,” she said. “It’s exciting to have that visual in conjunction with the new Baseball Hall of Dreams. It’s a two-for-one.”

The Baseball Hall of Dreams is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily and is free to the public.

The If You Build It exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The price of admission is $5 for those 13 and older. Children 12 and younger are admitted for free.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Telegraph Herald.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa man pleads not guilty in deaths of 3,000 feeder hogs

A northeast Iowa farmer has pleaded not guilty to livestock neglect after 3,000 hogs died on his property. Derek David Smith filed the written plea Monday in Fayette County District Court. Court records say the 41-year-old Smith was hired by Valley Farms to care for the hogs on his property near Randalia. On June 2, authorities found more than 3,000 feeder hogs dead at his confinement operation. Court records say the animals died from lack of feed and another 200 hogs had to be euthanized for heath reasons. The charge is a serious misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $2,560 fine.

Reynolds expands deer hunting with semi-automatic rifles

Iowa deer hunters will be allowed to use semi-automatic weapons including AR-15 rifles to kill deer in more parts of the state during a newly created antlerless season in January under a bill signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds. Iowa lawmakers passed the bill in May and it was signed by Reynolds on Friday. Advocates say the new law will help control the deer population and respond to complaints that excess deer eat corn and are hazardous to motorists. Iowa has had January deer hunting seasons in the past but they were limited to a few counties where the deer population was more of a problem. The bill is expected to expand the January hunt counties from five to as many as 15, depending on rules from the Department of Natural Resources.

Crews find body of man under collapsed Iowa grain silo

Crews find body of man under collapsed Iowa grain silo

Crews have recovered the body of a man who was buried by piles of grain and debris from a collapsed grain silo in southeastern Iowa. The collapse happened just before 8 a.m. Tuesday at a grain elevator at Yarmouth. Des Moines County emergency management officials announced the man's body was found about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. Mediapolis Fire Department Deputy Chief Jeff Kerr told the Hawk Eye that two men had just unloaded a semitrailer full of grain when they heard a loud bang and began running as the silo partially collapsed. One of the men escaped. The name of the man who died has not been released.

Mason City man gets prison for role in deadly shooting

A Mason City man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in a February shooting that killed one man and left another with disabling injuries. Online court records show 24-year-old Daniel Martez Judon IV was sentenced after pleading guilty Friday to a count of intimidation with a weapon. Judon is one of two people charged in the Feb. 6 shooting in Cedar Falls that killed 19-year-old Arthur Craig Lang III, of Clear Lake, and left another man with a partially severed spine. Police have said Judon was in a vehicle with others when they began arguing with a group of pedestrians, and the two groups began shooting at each other. Police say Judon among those who fired a gun.

Sheriff: 9-year-old boy fatally hit by motorcycle in Iowa

Authorities in western Iowa say a 9-year-old boy has died after being hit by a motorcycle in the small town of Macedonia. The Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil reports that the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday along Macedonia's Main Street. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says the boy was riding his bicycle at the intersection of Main and Dye streets when he was hit by a motorcycle. The boy was rushed to a Council Bluffs hospital, where he died. Officials have not released his name. Police say the 51-year-old motorcycle driver was not injured.

Authorities identify man killed in Iowa grain silo collapse

Authorities identify man killed in Iowa grain silo collapse

The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man killed in a grain silo collapse as a 30-year-old resident of the small southeast Iowa city of Winfield. The sheriff's office said Friday taht Rickey Ryan Kammerer was killed in the collapse of the silo Tuesday morning at the Agri-way Grain Elevators in Yarmouth. His body was recovered Wednesday afternoon. Authorities said two men had just unloaded a semitrailer full of grain into a holding shed at the elevator when they heard a loud bang and began running from the facility as the silo partially collapsed. Nearly 60 emergency responders, contractors and towing crew members responded to the scene to remove the debris in an effort to reach the man.

Sheriff's deputy killed in head-on crash in southwest Iowa

Authorities say a Fremont County sheriff's deputy has died in a head-on crash in the southwestern corner of Iowa. The sheriff's office says in a news release that the crash happened early Tuesday afternoon along Highway 275 north of Hamburg, killing 37-year-old Deputy Austin “Melvin” Richardson. Investigators say Richardson was in his patrol car traveling north when it collided with a southbound farm combine. A report by the Iowa State Patrol says the combine was wider than the width of the southbound lane, with one of its front tires operating over the highway's center line. The patrol says Richardson's car collided with that front tire, then rolled several times.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News