 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Bees producing honey atop building in Marion

  • Updated
  • 0

MARION, Iowa (AP) — Kevin Conley is the proud owner of what may be the first urban rooftop bees in Iowa.

His hives are located right in the middle of Uptown Marion, on top of the building that houses boutique Scout and apartments.

“Bees are seriously addictive for me. You start learning about them and what they do,” Conley said.

“We need them. Without them, we perish.”

Conley, a program manager at BAE Systems, has been working with bees for 20 years, starting in Mount Vernon before coming to Marion five years ago.

The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports he sells his Rooftop Honey brand at Scout, Fine Lines in Coralville and the Marion Farmers Market. Though Conley has launched a website that includes pricing for his honey products, he’s not yet taking online orders.

People are also reading…

Conley also keeps busy making barrel-aged maple syrup in the basement of the 1870 building.

He has four hives on the roof of the Scout building, 725 11th St., and each hive has 50,000 to 60,000 bees. In Mount Vernon, he had around 20 hives on an acreage where his children — now in college — helped him.

Conley had to get permission from the city to have the bees on the Uptown roof. A city ordinance typically allows for up to two hives at ground level, but Conley has the OK for up to six hives.

“We went and got our official permit and asked for this setup. We showed the city our planned setup, and they said sure,” Conley said.

“A couple years later, we asked to expand.”

While there are some challenges to raising bees on an urban rooftop versus a rural acreage — he can’t use a smoker, for example, to help calm the bees — Conley said there are advantages.

“The flowers here stay around longer. There isn’t as much frost as out in the country,” he said. “And that helps the bees really thrive.”

The biggest challenge is the use of chemicals on nearby lawns.

“The worst thing is Roundup,” he said, referring to the Monsanto-manufactured herbicide. “It will kill the bees instantly.

“But people around here know we’re up here so they’re pretty good about letting us know about lawn treatments and when they are happening.”

Conley said the busiest times for beekeeping are the spring and fall. Spring means it’s time to get the season started, and fall is for harvesting honey and getting the bees ready for the winter months.

During the summer, Conley monitors the bees, which means entering the maintenance closet on the second floor of the old building, suiting up in his beekeeper attire and climbing a little ladder onto the roof that overlooks the new Central Plaza and boasts a view of City Square Park.

“You have to make sure that when the honey box gets full, you get a new one,” he said.

“Because if it’s full, that’s when they want to swarm. That’s bad. I’ve caught outside swarms of up to 20,000 bees before.”

During a windstorm earlier this summer, a swarm of bees made its way into Uptown Marion and swarmed a light fixture on the new Central Plaza. The city called Conley to gather them.

Right now, those bees are quarantined at a Conley friend’s farm east of Marion. If they make it through the winter, they will join the Uptown roof hives.

It turns out Conley’s own bees are pretty resilient. During the August 2020 derecho, the hives didn’t move an inch, and the bees were OK.

“Somebody called me saying there were boxes flying on a neighboring roof and they thought it was my hives so I was worried,” Conley said. “But I went up there and sure enough, they hadn’t moved.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Gazette.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa teen who killed rapist sentenced, ordered to pay $150K

Iowa teen who killed rapist sentenced, ordered to pay $150K

A teenage human trafficking victim who was initially charged with first-degree murder after she stabbed her accused rapist to death has been sentenced to five years' probation and ordered to pay $150,000 restitution to the man's family. Seventeen-year-old Pieper Lewis was sentenced Tuesday after she pleaded guilty last year to  involuntary manslaughter and willful injury in the June 2020 killing of 37-year-old Zachary Brooks. Lewis was 15 when she stabbed Brooks more than 30 times in a Des Moines apartment. Lewis has maintained that she was trafficked against her will to Brooks for sex multiple times and stabbed him in a fit of rage after he had raped her yet again. Police and prosecutors have not disputed that Lewis was sexually assaulted and trafficked.

Q&A: Next steps for Iowa teen sentenced for killing rapist

Q&A: Next steps for Iowa teen sentenced for killing rapist

Donations are pouring in to help a 17-year-old sex trafficking victim who was ordered by a court to pay $150,000 to the family of a man she stabbed to death after he raped her. A GoFundMe campaign set up for Pieper Lewis has already raised more than $200,000 just one day after the restitution order was handed down by an Iowa judge. Prosecutors described the sentence as merciful for a teen who had been horribly abused, but it struck some observers as unnecessarily harsh. Lewis pleaded guilty last year to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury in the June 2020 killing of 37-year-old Zachary Brooks, a married father of two.

Iowa abortion providers say no basis to enact near ban

Iowa abortion providers say no basis to enact near ban

Lawyers for Iowa’s largest abortion provider argued in court documents that there's no precedent or legal support for bringing back a law banning most abortions. A judge had permanently blocked in 2019, saying it violated the state's constitution. Planned Parenthood lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa were responding Tuesday in state court filings to arguments made by lawyers for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds last month. Reynolds contends that federal and state supreme court decisions have changed the legal landscape and justify reversal of a judge’s decision that declared the law unconstitutional and therefore unenforceable.

Iowa school district promises to end seclusion rooms use

Iowa's second largest district, improperly and repeatedly shut students with disabilities in seclusion rooms and restrained them in violation of the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, federal authorities said Monday. The U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division and the federal prosecutor based in Cedar Rapids announced a settlement agreement with the Cedar Rapids district in which school officials have agreed to end the use of seclusion rooms and reform its restraint practices within 30 days. A justice department investigation covering three school years ending in 2021 found nearly 5,000 students with disabilities had been shut in seclusion rooms, restrained or transported away from class depriving students of hundreds of hours of instruction time.

Watch Now: Related Video

Where will King Charles live?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News