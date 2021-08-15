Bellevue couple hopes students excited by textbooks

Sara recalled that the first book used clip art and featured characters that brought the teachings to life. This became a trademark of Ed’s books and, in Sara’s view, a key to his success.

“I think the reason they’re so good is because he makes them fun,” she said. “They have art in them, and they have little characters.”

The books published by Hickory Grove Press generally put forth a curriculum, or a guide, for helping students navigate the complexities of learning something new. The books aren’t meant to completely redefine an existing curriculum but are intended to supplement the education materials that students have at their disposal.

Ed previously taught adult education classes to high school dropouts and those trying to obtain their GEDs. But he came to the realization that he could write books full time.

“By the third or fourth year, I realized I had enough money coming in that I could focus on this,” he said.

Ed augmented income by appearing at conferences and workshops, at which he talks about the content in his books and his approach to teaching.