Body and vehicle found submerged in Des Moines River

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police were investigating the discovery Sunday of a body and submerged vehicle near a boat ramp.

Police and fire department rescuers were called a little before 1 p.m. to the Harriet Street boat ramp into the Des Moines River after someone saw a body in the water near a nearly submerged vehicle. People initially attempted a rescue but realized the person was dead.

A fire department water team recovered the body of a man. It appears the body and vehicle had been in the water for “a considerable time," police said in a news release.

The boat ramp is downriver from the city's downtown.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0