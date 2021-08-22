Body found in Big Sioux River in Sioux City Saturday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A human body was found in the Big Sioux River in Sioux City on Saturday.

The Sioux City Fire and Rescue department was called out to retrieve the body Saturday evening. A fisherman reported seeing the body peaking out of the water around 6 p.m. Saturday.

The body was taken to the morgue for identification. It wasn't immediately clear how long the body had been in the river.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0