Body of man found inside portable toilet in Des Moines
AP

Body of man found inside portable toilet in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The body of a man was found inside a portable toilet outside Des Moines's Forest Avenue Library early Monday, police said.

A city snowplow driver spotted the man’s legs sticking out of the portable toilet just after 3 a.m. Monday, according to police. Authorities had not released the man's identity by early afternoon Monday. Officials don’t believe foul play was involved, police said.

The man’s death came as overnight temperatures in Des Moines dropped to minus 2 degrees and the wind chill was double digits below zero.

