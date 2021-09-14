Bousselot wins special election to represent Ankeny in House

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Voters in the fast-growing suburb of Ankeny elected Republican Mike Bousselot to the Iowa House on Tuesday, filling a seat left vacant after the incumbent died in July.

Bousselot beat Democrat Andrea Phillips by 51.5% to 48.3% for the House District 37 seat that was previously held by Republican Rep. John Landon until his death. Bousselot will hold office until the general election in November 2022.

Bousselot, 38, served roles in the administrations of former Gov. Terry Branstad and current Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Phillips, 47, has served as an official in the Iowa Democratic Party and worked as director of marketing for a company in China. Phillips also ran for the House seat in 2020 and lost to Landon.

Ankeny has seen the most rapid growth in Iowa and is among the fastest-growing cities nationally. Besides Ankeny, the district includes some rural areas of Polk County.

Republicans now will hold a 59-to-40 majority in the House.

