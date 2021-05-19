Boyfriend denies role in Iowa college student's 2018 slaying

Jack, 23 and now an Army sergeant stationed at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, testified that he met Tibbetts at high school and had been dating her for three years. He described her as “happy, bubbly, goofy,” saying she liked to have fun and that she went running most days.

On the day she disappeared, Tibbetts was staying at the Brooklyn home where Jack and his older brother Blake Jack lived. She had been watching Blake Jack’s dogs while the brothers were out of town that week for work.

Brooklyn hairdresser Kristina Steward testified that she drove past Tibbetts while she was running on a road outside Brooklyn at about 7:45 p.m. on July 18. She said she had known Tibbetts for years and her “heart sank” when she learned she was missing the next day.

The Jack brothers testified that they became concerned after learning on July 19 that Tibbetts had not shown up for work at a daycare, and she was not answering her phone. Both returned to Brooklyn to search for her before calling police.

Dalton Jack testified that he had been part of a crew building a bridge in Dubuque, about 140 miles (225 kilometers) from Brooklyn. He worked 12 hours on July 18 then drank beer and played yard games with the crew before going to sleep at a hotel, adding that he never returned to Brooklyn that night.