Burlington hopeful scenic byway designation will help city

Cascade was built in late 1896 for the Iowa semi-centennial celebration as a gateway into Crapo Park. The bridge, which cost a mere $14,000, was opened just a few days before the celebration. A few years later, the city spent $8,000 to do repairs. While city records show that work was done on the bridge several times throughout its 124 year life, the bridge eventually fell into a state of disrepair and was closed to all traffic in 2008. It was reopened for foot and bicycle traffic a few years later but was closed to all traffic again in 2019.

Assistant Director of Public Works Nick Mac-Gregor said it may cost about $7 million to replace Cascade Bridge, but other estimates put that number as high as $10 million.

Walsh said she and fellow committee members will apply as quickly as possible for funds available through the competitive grant program. The group then will reach out to the city and agencies such as Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Committee, Friends of Cascade Bridge and others so they can work together.

The Burlington City Council in January gave the green light to progress to the next step in replacing the bridge.