Burlington library offers sensory-friendly events

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — The Burlington Public Library is taking a step toward inclusivity by becoming one of Iowa’s first sensory-friendly public libraries.

“When we started to make our library inclusive for the whole community, it started ground up,” youth services library assistant Allison Richert said.

The initiative is based on four specific dimensions — physical space, programming and sensory activity, circulation of materials, and staff training.

Richert is a former paraeducator who worked both in a mainstream setting to help children with disabilities who could stay in the regular classroom and children in special education classes. She said parents might be leery of taking their autistic child to a place that might not be sensory-friendly.

The Burlington Hawk Eye reports that her hope is that by providing more sensory-friendly events, word will spread that the library is making all of its events open to all children.

Autism is a spectrum disorder, which means that a number of varying functioning levels are affected and that two people with autism could have very different symptoms.

As an example, some with autism might be sensitive to sound, requiring the use of headphones, while another person might be less sensitive to physical sensation, for whom a weighted blanket might be helpful.

As a part of its project, the library consulted parents and educators working with Great Prairie Area Education Agency to learn what does and doesn’t work. In some instances, Richert said, she would be excited about an idea, but a parent or someone who works with GPAEA explained why it may not be the best option.

Library staff members are actively training to be better equipped to help all patrons, but especially for children and adults who might have autism or other disabilities. Richert said the training is a part of the journey to making the library accessible for everyone.

“There is not a final destination,” Richert said. “We are continually looking for ways that we can serve the entire community.”

Richert hopes that making library events more accessible to those with autism will convince parents to feel comfortable bringing their neurodivergent children to events there.

Part of this plan is to block some of the fluorescent lighting in the children’s space with light blockers. The blockers the library has ordered, which will have images of clouds, will reduce the light enough to decrease sensory stimulation while still allowing ample light for the space to be used.

Another step is creating a quiet space in the library. Such quiet spaces are used for children and adults with autism — or any other condition that can cause anxiety or sensory overload — to take a break when they feel the need. Sensory overload can cause or exacerbate meltdowns in autistic children.

For now, the story-time room is designated as the quiet space when it is not being used for story time, but plans are underway to create a permanent space.

Because the plans are preliminary, there is not a clear indication of where this space might be located. There also has been a discussion about adding a quiet space outside of the children’s section so autistic adults have a place to take a break without needing to go into the children’s space or having to ask the library desk to unlock one of the study rooms.

Another consideration is having a period of time where the library is exclusively set up with those with sensory needs in mind.

An important part of communication for those with non-verbal autism is to find another way to communicate. Richert said she has seen it when she was a paraeducator. Children with autism may find it helpful to have a grid or chart with words on it, which allows them to communicate by pointing to words.

Richert sees two options to help with this: either hanging up a communication board or designating a space for communication technology.

The library has smaller boards that can be checked out, but the goal is to have more options including, potentially, a large chart hung on the wall with velcro for the words.

At one point the library had tablets with the words on them that allowed autistic children to communicate. This space since has been repurposed, but technology could come back into play.

The library also will work toward having both autism-specific programming and making all activities autism-friendly. In discussions with parents, the library learned that some parents do enjoy having activities solely for children with autism.

Richert said part of this effort will involve making sure parents know that it is OK if their child has a sensory meltdown.

Instead of making parents feel like meltdowns are something to be ashamed about, the goal is to let parents know that their children will not be told to leave if they have a meltdown.

For some people with autism, a series of repetitive movements or noises known as stimming can be useful.

According to Car Autism Roadmap, which is part of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, stimming is a way for some people with autism to deal with overstimulating environments, regulate emotions or maintain focus.

Many of the toys and other items in the library were already sensory-friendly, but the library has spent money investing in different kinds of stimming toys that children can check out and use in the library. However, what the library does not have is toys that can be taken home. The hope is the library will be able to raise money for more sensory and stimming toys to allow for the purchase more items that can be taken home and used.

According to Iowa City Autism Community, the purpose of sensory kits is to allow autistic individuals to experiment with different types of stimming toys so they or their parents can purchase those toys.

The library only has a few sets of stimming kits and stimming toys, all of which are for use in the library only. There is a hope that grants and donations will allow more kits to be purchased, thus having them for checkout.

An additional goal of the library is to add Braille to books for young children. The raised bumps would be placed on the page and could be used to allow children who are blind learn to read the stories in the way that a sighted child would.

It was not long ago that the library worked on a collection audit to identify what type of diversity is needed.

In doing this study, the library learned what kinds of books should be ordered for the children’s section. A big part of this is purchasing books that have main characters who come from marginalized communities.

Richert said that in the past, such characters often have been shoved into the role of supporting characters whose personality is predominated by their identity.

However, in some of the newer books, such characters are brought to the forefront. Their stories incorporate their identities as an integral part of the story, but their personality is not just summed up by one of their identities.

One example Richert showed is the book “Dancing with Daddy” by Anitra Rowe Schulte. In the book, the main character goes about her everyday life as a wheelchair user, including going to a father-daughter dance.

“A book about a Black child and their experiences isn’t just for Black children,” Richert said. “It is just as important for white children to read it. Books about kids with autism are just as important for kids who don’t have autism.”

