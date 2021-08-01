Burlington woman dedicated to helping people in need

After taking two weeks to get settled in, Bandy-Chamblee held a grand opening at her current location on July 7, helping the nearly 50 people who came to the store that day.

She’s getting help running the store from her husband, her longtime friend Teresa Jones, and Jones’ 4-year-old dog, Syke.

But she’s had to make certain sacrifices to carry out Donation Connection’s mission.

Bandy-Chamblee doesn’t draw a salary and the store makes no profit. Donation Connection’s rent and other bills are paid solely through donated funds.

Some days she arrives at 8 a.m. and stays past midnight.

Bandy-Chamblee has the final say over what she can give away and there are times she needs to make judgement calls about what a person can leave her store with based on what she has to offer and if there are others in greater need. That is difficult, she said.