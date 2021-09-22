California man suspected in double killing arrested in Iowa

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa (AP) — A southern California man suspected of fatally shooting two people in Long Beach has been arrested in a suburb of Des Moines, Iowa, federal officials said.

The U.S. Marshals Service said police arrested Joshua Wells, 29. of Long Beach, last week near a family member’s home in Windsor Heights, Iowa. Wells was wanted for the Sept. 4 shooting deaths of 44-year-old Maricela Honorato and 39-year-old Juan Guizar-Gutierrez.

Police in Long Beach have said officers who responded that evening to reports of a fight found the couple on the street and sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper bodies. Guizar-Gutierrez was pronounced dead at the scene, while Honorato was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from some kind of altercation and said Wells did not know the victims.

Wells is being held on more than $6 million bail and is set to be extradited from Iowa to California in the coming days.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0