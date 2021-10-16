Cascade students learn 'life lessons' each week

CASCADE, Iowa (AP) — The sounds of drills and hammers filled the air outside Cascade Elementary School on Wednesday as fifth-graders got another lesson in life skills.

“I’ve done this before, because I used (a drill) when my dad builds stuff,” fifth-grader Morgan Johnson said as she tried to drill a screw into a block of wood. “But it’s hard to get it in straight.”

Fifth-grade teachers Roamn Hummel and Katie Andrews have been giving their students “life lessons” each Wednesday on various skills they can use throughout their lives. On this Wednesday, the Dubuque Telegraph Herald report the lesson focused on hammering nails and using drills.

Hummel said that the lessons actually began a few years ago, when he saw a viral social media video where a football coach was teaching his players how to change a tire.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the lessons from taking off over the past couple school years. This year marked the return of “life lessons” in full swing.

“In my head, I thought that a lot of things we do, they would have a chance to learn at home,” Hummel said. “But sometimes they don’t. So this gives them the opportunity.”

In addition to checking a vehicle’s oil and tire pressure, the students have also learned how to properly shake hands, write letters and fill out their addresses.

“My favorite was the letter writing, because it was interesting to see how people communicated before we all used phones,” fifth-grader Alexis McCormick said.

Andrews added that they also showed students how to write their signature.

“Now that we don’t teach cursive anymore, kids don’t know how to write a signature,” she said.

For Wednesday’s lesson, Hummel and Andrews split the class into two groups, one to use drills and one to use hammers. Then, they each instructed the students on how to use the tools, including the importance of making sure the nails and screws were straight.

The students then spent the afternoon hammering and drilling away on blocks of wood.

Several students, including Trenton Smith, said that Wednesday’s lesson was their favorite of the year so far. He noted that he has used similar tools before while helping his family.

“A lot of the things that we do are useful life skills,” he said.

For fifth-grader Travis Craft, learning how to use a hammer meant that he could work on future projects of his own.

“It’s nice to know what to do and what stuff to use,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to build something.”

Many of the students already have used a hammer or drill before, which Andrews said surprised her. But other tasks have been unfamiliar to the students.

“I think that, for myself growing up, I didn’t know how to change my oil until I was in college,” she said.

Andrews and Hummel said they have a list of ideas for future lessons throughout the year, including sewing on a button, using an iron, folding laundry and baking, including making pumpkin pies closer to the holidays.

Hummel noted that they had hoped to have lessons featuring people from outside the school, but they’ve had to adjust due to COVID-19 measures. However, Cascade Elementary School Principal Dan Wendler will teach the students how to tie a tie, and the school nurse will teach some first aid.

Wendler posted on social media about their lesson on checking oil and tire pressure, Hummel noted, and the post garnered a lot of positive response.

“People were saying, ‘You should do this more often,’” he said. “We’re giving them the opportunity.”

Fifth-grader Peyton Fritz added that the “life lessons” are important, so that she and her classmates can do things independently when they get to be older.

“It’s also important to get to do this because most schools don’t get to do this and don’t get to know half the stuff that we do,” she said.

