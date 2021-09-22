 Skip to main content
Cedar Falls firefighters extinguish house fire, find body

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Cedar Falls firefighters responded to a house fire early Wednesday and found the body of a man in the home's kitchen.

Crews were called just after 4 a.m. to the home and found smoke pouring out of the structure and flames in the kitchen, according to a news release. Firefighters extinguished the fire and found a body later identified as Timothy Hersey, 62.

An investigation is continuing into how Hersey died.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

