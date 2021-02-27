Cedar Rapids effort 'trying to build girls up' to be leaders

“They’ve got to believe if they’re in a bad situation, there is hope and they can get out of it,” Bridges said. “We’re there to help them.”

The most important part of the program is building trust and relationships, Bridges said.

After the program is over, mentors will continue to check in with the girls periodically.

Alicia Strong, 31, is a volunteer mentor with Saving Our Sisters.

Strong, who said she comes from a broken home, wants to help girls in the way she was helped as a child through Boys & Girls Clubs.

At Saving Our Sisters, the girls learn tools to solve problems and resolve conflicts without escalating the situation. They talk about their home lives, school, relationships, and whatever else is on their minds.

The girls are teaching Strong a thing or two as well. Namely, TikTok dances.

“Every time I look over someone is trying to teach someone else a new TikTok,” Strong said about dances popularized by the digital app.