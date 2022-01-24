 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Cedar Rapids mobile home fire leaves woman dead

A fire Sunday afternoon at a Cedar Rapids mobile home left a woman dead

  • 0

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A fire Sunday afternoon at a Cedar Rapids mobile home left a woman dead, officials said.

When firefighters arrived at the fire at the home in southwest Cedar Rapids, they found smoke and flames coming from the roof, a city spokesman said. Crews entered the home and found a woman inside.

Firefighters moved the woman outside but she was pronounced dead at the scene. She was later identified as Mary Jo Carlson, 63.

Investigators are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Terrifying pileups on slippery Minneapolis highways

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News