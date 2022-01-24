Cedar Rapids mobile home fire leaves woman dead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A fire Sunday afternoon at a Cedar Rapids mobile home left a woman dead, officials said.

When firefighters arrived at the fire at the home in southwest Cedar Rapids, they found smoke and flames coming from the roof, a city spokesman said. Crews entered the home and found a woman inside.

Firefighters moved the woman outside but she was pronounced dead at the scene. She was later identified as Mary Jo Carlson, 63.

Investigators are still investigating the cause of the fire.

