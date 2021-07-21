 Skip to main content
Cedar Rapids police ID girl found dead in car with gunshot
AP

Cedar Rapids police ID girl found dead in car with gunshot

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Police have identified a teenage girl found dead behind the wheel of a crashed vehicle in Cedar Rapids and suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was Tyliyah Whitis, 15, of Peoria, Illinois, Cedar Rapids police said Wednesday in a news release.

Police had previously said the car crashed just before 6: 30 a.m. Tuesday at Hawthorne Hill Apartments, and officers found the girl's body inside the vehicle. Police said Wednesday they had not yet received Whitis’ cause of death from autopsy results, but said the girl had been shot before she died.

The vehicle she was driving was registered to a family member hers, police said. No arrests were announced in the case.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

