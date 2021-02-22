Cedar Rapids police identify woman stabbed to death at motel

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Cedar Rapids police on Monday identified a woman who was stabbed to death Saturday as a Cedar Rapids resident.

Police identified the woman as Katrina Latrese Brinson, 34. She and another woman were stabbed early Saturday at a Rodeway Inn in Cedar Rapids.

Police were called to the motel to check on a disturbance and were directed by the women to a man running from the building.

An officer chased the man and shot him. The man, who hasn't been identified, remained in a hospital Monday in critical condition. The officer who shot him will be identified later.

The second woman who was stabbed was treated at a hospital and released.

Police said there is no known link between the man and the female victims.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

