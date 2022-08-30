 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Cedar Rapids police kill man after responding to disturbance

Cedar Rapids police shot and killed a man after responding to a call about a disturbance

  • 0

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Cedar Rapids police shot and killed a man early Tuesday after responding to a call about a disturbance.

Officers were called just before 1 a.m. to Inn Circle, a transitional housing center, to check on a disturbance, police said. When the officers arrived, they attempted to detain a man, who then showed a weapon, prompting the officers to fire their guns at the man, police said.

The man was killed, and the officers were not injured.

An autopsy is planned at the Office of the Iowa State Medical Examiner.

The officers were put on paid leaving pending an investigation, which is standard for such shootings by officers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

N. Iowa farmer rescued after night trapped in grain bin

A northern Iowa farmer spent a night trapped in a grain bin before crews rescued him. The farmer became trapped Thursday afternoon by grain in the bin on his farm in the Ackley-Iowa Falls area. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports he survived overnight and was found by a neighbor, who called 911 a little after 11 a.m. Friday. Crews from several agencies responded and used shields to prevent more grain from engulfing the farmer. They also cut holes in the bin the relieve pressure and rescued him after about an hour. Hardin County Sheriff Dave McDaniel says the farmer was conscious and alert when he was taken to an Iowa Falls hospital. The farmer’s name wasn’t released.

5 Great Danes attack, kill owner in northwest Iowa

A northwest Iowa woman has died after being attacked by her five Great Danes. The Clay County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday said a man found a woman in a ditch in a rural area of Clay County on Monday but couldn’t get close to her because of several large dogs. KTIV-TV reports the man reported what he found and deputies determined the woman was dead. She was identified as 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe, of Rossie. The state medical examiner said Wednesday that Kiepe died of multiple dog bites. An investigation determined Kiepe’s Great Danes caused her death. Kiepe lived at a farm near where her body was found. The sheriff’s office said the dogs were euthanized.

Autopsy: Family killed at Iowa park shot, stabbed, strangled

Autopsy: Family killed at Iowa park shot, stabbed, strangled

Autopsy results say three family members killed during a shooting last month at an eastern Iowa state park were shot, stabbed and/or strangled. The Iowa Department of Public Safety says in a news release Thursday that 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt died from a gunshot wound and “multiple sharp force injuries,” while his wife, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt, died from multiple sharp force injuries. Officials say their 6-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, died from a gunshot wound and strangulation. All three family members’ deaths have been ruled homicides. The department confirmed that the killer was 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin, of LaVista, Nebraska, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The family was attacked July 22 in their tent at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground.

Man arrested in Iowa standoff charged with Omaha killings

A man who was arrested last week after barricading himself inside an Iowa church has been charged in an arrest warrant with killing his grandmother and great grandmother in Omaha. Court records show 27-year-old Gage Walter of Omaha was charged Friday with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 93-year-old Marceline Teeters and 70-year-old Linda Walter, whose bodies were found Aug. 13 in an Omaha home. Gage Walter is also charged with attempted murder in the hammer attack of Stephen Regnier of Omaha on Aug. 12, as well as three weapons counts. Gage Walter was arrested Aug. 14 in Winterset, Iowa, after he barricaded himself inside a church there.

Watch Now: Related Video

Estonia bans Russian tourists while calling on other countries to do the same

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News