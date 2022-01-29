Cedar Rapids police release name of shooting victim

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — As Cedar Rapids police investigate fatal shootings on consecutive days, they've released the name of the first victim.

KCRG-TV reports that the man whose body was found Thursday was 19-year-old Cordal Lewis. Police called to the scene found his body in the street. Investigators believe he had been targeted. No arrests have been made.

Police were called around 7:30 a.m. Friday and found 22-year-old Kavon Iberheem Johnson in Cedar Valley Park. Police also believe that Johnson was targeted. No arrests have been made.

