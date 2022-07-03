 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, La Crosse Tribune is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by American Waterworks
AP

Cedar Rapids program helps students learn over summer

  • Updated
  • 0

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Congolese refugee Kiruhera Nkingi, 19, feels better prepared for his last year of high school at Cedar Rapids Washington — and life after graduation — because of the classes he’s taking this summer at the Catherine McAuley Center.

Last month, the Cedar Rapids school board approved an agreement with the center — a nonprofit serving immigrants, refugees and women experiencing crisis in Cedar Rapids — to provide 10 weeks of summer programming for students entering high school this fall.

The school district allocated $25,000 to provide at least 25 English Language Learners two full days and two half days of learning each week to mitigate summer learning loss, build stronger English proficiency and literary skills, contribute to students’ personal growth and engage them in the community.

The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that Nkingi, whose family moved to the United States from Congo in 2019, received a $75 scholarship from the McAuley Center to be a part of his school’s National Society of High School Scholars, which requires a 3.5 grade-point average or higher on a 4-point scale.

People are also reading…

Jamie Forster, program coordinator for the center’s Learning is for Everyone, or LIFE, said the students she works are ”sharp“ and ”quick“ to learn.

“I would venture to guess everyone in this room is smarter than you and me,” said Forster, who began her position in May.

The center launched the program In the summer of 2020 for refugee youth. The students met three mornings a week with a focus on English literacy, personal development and community engagement.

The program continued that fall to support refugee high school and middle school students navigating virtual learning during the pandemic. Socially distanced study spaces were created for about 30 students with on-site staff to help.

In January 2021, after students returned to in-person learning, the center began offering the Learning is For Everyone program as an after-school English language and homework assistance program. It continued in the 2021-22 school year, serving up to 30 students.

Summer school students are expected to demonstrate progress in at least 70 percent of assessed areas, including letter recognition, phonics, reading mechanics, reading and oral comprehension, writing, verbal expression and basic math, according to the agreement.

Also, at least 75 percent of the students are expected to show increased self-esteem around their learning and English skills.

English Language Learners in the Cedar Rapids district scored low in the spring 2021 Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress compared to their non-English Language Learner peers.

The test, taken by students in grades three through 11, measures student performance in English, math and science.

English Language Learner students scored an average of 14 percent in English, 8 percent in math and 8 percent in science. The average results for all Cedar Rapids students was 59 percent proficient in English, 50 percent in math and 49 percent in science.

The students in Forster’s classroom speak at least six different languages. Since Forster doesn’t speak those languages, she said she often communicates through body language, facial expressions and charades — a game where a person acts out words or phrases for others to guess.

“I am learning as much about their culture as they are learning about mine,“ Forster said.

And when a student is struggling to learn, Forster said she turns it around on herself: “What are the ways I could help this individual achieve?”

Kasa Mukucha, 14, an incoming freshman at Washington High School, said she is feeling more prepared to start high school because of her summer school experience.

Kasa, who is from Tanzania, moved to the United States with her family in 2017.

She said it was lonely not knowing the language but that she now has a “crazy friend group,” and they go on bike rides together. She communicates with her peers in summer school — those who have fewer English skills — with hand gestures.

Anne Dugger, director of education services at the McAuley Center, said the staff adds in some fun during summer school, with field trips to go swimming and visits to Cedar Rapids Opera and the public library.

Students also are interested in finding summer jobs, so the center is helping them put together resumes and working on their interview skills, Dugger said.

“If you don’t know the language, it’s just miserable,” Dugger said. “The idea of this is to get them into the community, make them understand they have a voice here, a role to play here within our community. They’re welcomed.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Gazette.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa governor to pursue abortion restrictions in courts

Iowa governor to pursue abortion restrictions in courts

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday that she'll seek to end most abortions in the state by turning to the courts. She'll ask them to relax the legal standard used to evaluate restrictions and to reverse a decision that halted a ban as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. That law bans abortions once cardiac activity can be detected. A state court judge found the 2018 law unconstitutional under previous Iowa Supreme Court rulings. However, the high court on June 17 reversed previous precedent which would allow the law to be considered under a lower legal threshold.

Iowa court reverses precedent on Iowa pig farm lawsuits

Iowa court reverses precedent on Iowa pig farm lawsuits

The Iowa Supreme Court has reversed a longstanding precedent that allowed landowners to sue for damages when a neighboring hog farm causes water pollution or odor problems that affect quality of life. A majority of the court concluded Thursday that a 2004 decision was wrong. The reversal is a significant blow to property owners who live in rural areas  who want to take legal action over expanding hog farms. It’s a victory for the agriculture industry in Iowa because it strengthens the immunity law protecting livestock farmers from nuisance lawsuits. Iowa is the nation’s leading pork producer with 23 million pigs.

Woman charged after 1,000 pigs found dead at Iowa site

An Iowa woman is facing criminal charges after more than 1,000 pigs were found dead on a property. KCCI-TV reports that the Sac County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call Thursday and found the animals dead at two confinement sites. Authorities say 33-year-old Elana Laber was responsible for maintaining the sites. The sheriff’s office said the pigs had been dead for at least a week and had no access to food or water. Laber is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal mischief and two counts of livestock neglect. It isn't clear if she has an attorney.

Authorities identify man killed in Iowa grain silo collapse

Authorities identify man killed in Iowa grain silo collapse

The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man killed in a grain silo collapse as a 30-year-old resident of the small southeast Iowa city of Winfield. The sheriff's office said Friday taht Rickey Ryan Kammerer was killed in the collapse of the silo Tuesday morning at the Agri-way Grain Elevators in Yarmouth. His body was recovered Wednesday afternoon. Authorities said two men had just unloaded a semitrailer full of grain into a holding shed at the elevator when they heard a loud bang and began running from the facility as the silo partially collapsed. Nearly 60 emergency responders, contractors and towing crew members responded to the scene to remove the debris in an effort to reach the man.

Iowa man pleads not guilty in deaths of 3,000 feeder hogs

A northeast Iowa farmer has pleaded not guilty to livestock neglect after 3,000 hogs died on his property. Derek David Smith filed the written plea Monday in Fayette County District Court. Court records say the 41-year-old Smith was hired by Valley Farms to care for the hogs on his property near Randalia. On June 2, authorities found more than 3,000 feeder hogs dead at his confinement operation. Court records say the animals died from lack of feed and another 200 hogs had to be euthanized for heath reasons. The charge is a serious misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $2,560 fine.

Crews find body of man under collapsed Iowa grain silo

Crews find body of man under collapsed Iowa grain silo

Crews have recovered the body of a man who was buried by piles of grain and debris from a collapsed grain silo in southeastern Iowa. The collapse happened just before 8 a.m. Tuesday at a grain elevator at Yarmouth. Des Moines County emergency management officials announced the man's body was found about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. Mediapolis Fire Department Deputy Chief Jeff Kerr told the Hawk Eye that two men had just unloaded a semitrailer full of grain when they heard a loud bang and began running as the silo partially collapsed. One of the men escaped. The name of the man who died has not been released.

Woman found guilty, man sentenced to prison for Iowa killing

A woman has been found guilty of first-degree murder and a man sentenced to prison for the strangulation death of another woman nearly two years ago in her Lake Park home. The Sioux City Journal reports that a judge found 27-year-old Allison Decker guilty Tuesday of the murder count, as well as theft and conspiracy to commit theft in the death of 25-year-old Angel Bastman. Bastman's body was found in her home on Dec. 22, 2020. Decker's codefendant, 25-year-old Justice Berntson, was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison for attempted murder in Bastman's death. Investigators say all three were at Bastman's home when Decker and Bastman fought. Prosecutors say Decker strangled Bastman with a belt, and Bernston did nothing to stop it.

Watch Now: Related Video

Unbelievable! This is the moment a cobra vomits up a massive PVC pipe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News