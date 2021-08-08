Cedar Rapids students set summer community service goal

Lori Ampley, lead unit director for the east side for the Boys & Girls Club, said she’s watched how volunteering can increase a student’s confidence.

“Mentoring younger people empowers them — it’s no longer about them but about being a good role model,” Ampley said.

Additionally, the students are learning about valuing themselves, self-esteem and nutrition. Last week, students went to Tanager Place to learn about the importance of self care and mental wellness, and wrote about what self-worth means to them, Ampley said.

Deronte Strong, 12, a student at Regis Middle School, is volunteering because an older student mentored him when he was younger. It helped him feel welcomed and comforted, Deronte said.

At Tanager Place, Deronte said they talked about what it meant to take care of your body, mind and soul. For Deronte, taking care of himself means listening to music, playing basketball and sitting and being quiet.

The students also have talked about how to apply for a job, explored what they want and need in an employer and not taking less than what they’re worth, Ampley said.