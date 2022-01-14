 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Rapids teen competent for trial in parents' deaths

A 17-year-old charged with killing his parents has been found competent to stand trial in the stabbing deaths of his parents

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A Cedar Rapids teenager charged with killing his parents with a knife and ax is competent to stand trial, a judge ruled Friday.

Ethan Alexander Orton, 17, is charged as an adult with two counts of first-degree murder. He was found covered in blood outside his home in Cedar Rapids on Oct. 14, according to court documents. Police found his parents, Casey Arthur Orton, 42, and Misty Scott-Slade, 41, dead inside the home.

Orton said he killed his parents “to take charge of his life,” according to a criminal complaint.

Court proceedings were delayed for competency tests after Orton's attorneys told 6th Judicial District Judge Ian Thornhill they believed Orton has a mental impairment or disorder, The Cedar Rapid Gazette reported.

Orton remains jailed on a $2 million cash-only bond.

His trial is scheduled for Feb. 8.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Gazette.

