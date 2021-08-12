Census: Metro populations grew, rural areas lost in Iowa

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa's population grew in pockets around the state’s largest cities over the past decade while 68 counties in rural areas lost population, according to U.S. Census data released Thursday.

The biggest population gainers were the counties around Des Moines in central Iowa, Cedar Rapids and Davenport in eastern Iowa, and Sioux City in the northwest.

The fastest growing area in the state remained Dallas County, west of Des Moines, which grew 50.7% in the past decade to a population of 99,678 in 2020 from just over 66,000 in 2010.

The data shows four counties — Johnson, Polk, Warren and Story — grew by more than 10% and 26 counties increased by less than 10%. The remaining 68 counties lost population.

Statewide, Iowa's population increased by 4.7% to 3,190,369.

The state’s Hispanic or Latino population grew to 6.8% from 5% in 2010 and the Black population increased to 4.1% from 2.9%.

The white population in Iowa in 2020 was 82.7% of the population, down from 88.7% in 2010.

The least populous county is Adams County, in southwest Iowa, which has 3,704 people — a decline of 8.1 %, or 325 people, over the decade.