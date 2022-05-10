 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Central Iowa police officer shot in leg, hospitalized

A central Iowa police officer has been taken to a Des Moines hospital after being shot in the leg early Tuesday morning

PERRY, Iowa (AP) — A central Iowa police officer was flown to a Des Moines hospital after being shot in the leg early Tuesday morning, officials said.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday, injuring a Perry police officer, television station KCCI reported. Television station WHO 13 reported that the officer was shot in the leg and that the injury did not appear to be life-threatening.

The officer was taken by medical helicopter to a Des Moines hospital for treatment, police said.

Police have not released the officer’s name or any other details about the shooting, including whether anyone had been arrested.

Phone messages left Tuesday by The Associated Press with Perry Police Department and Dallas County Sheriff's officials were not immediately returned.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

