Charges dropped against activist who exposed Iowa hog deaths

Johnson said that his investigation has found some of Iowa Select’s own employees dissented from the practice, a claim he wanted to explore at trial.

“This company knows that the public ... is horrified to learn what ISF is willing to do in the name of profit,” he said. “They’re desperate to conceal their abhorrent and criminal conduct.”

Johnson said that activists snuck in and placed a wireless home security camera in the barn that they could control remotely as well as an audio recorder that they were able to retrieve the next day.

Johnson, an Iowa native who now lives in Berkeley, California, was charged with trespassing after returning to the farm and confronting Iowa Select chief operations officer Noel Williams about the practice. He faced a second trespassing charge related to an incident days later on a different property.

Iowa Select blasted Johnson and other activists at the time, saying they were trying to exploit the coronavirus crisis to advance their agenda. In June, after The Intercept published some of the material captured by activists, the company announced that it had discontinued the practice as the industry rebounded.