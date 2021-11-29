 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Charges upgraded, 2 years after fatal Cedar Falls shooting

Two men already jailed in connection with a botched 2019 robbery that led to a man’s death in Cedar Falls are now charged with first-degree murder

  • 0

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Two men already jailed in connection with a botched 2019 robbery that led to a man's death in Cedar Falls are now charged with first-degree murder.

Authorities said Monday that charges were upgraded for 20-year-old Keyon Christian Roby and 22-year-old James Wright-Buls in the death of 24-year-old Grant Saul. The two men were already being detained on conspiracy and robbery charges in connection with the killing.

Saul was shot to death at a downtown apartment on Dec. 4, 2019.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo defiant on allegations in video testimony

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News