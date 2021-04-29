 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chicago man convicted in death of Iowa woman from heroin
0 comments
AP

Chicago man convicted in death of Iowa woman from heroin

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A Chicago man who sold heroin to an Iowa woman who later died from the drug was convicted Thursday of drug-related charges, federal prosecutors said.

Eric DeAngelo Griggs, 40, was convicted of distribution of heroin that resulted in the death of a young Cedar Falls woman on Aug. 31, 2018.

Prosecutors said in a news release that Griggs distributed heroin in the Waterloo area in 2018. The woman bought heroin from Griggs, went to her home and later died of acute heroin intoxication.

A jury also convicted Griggs of using Facebook Messenger to facilitate the heroin distribution, and using a cell phone to facilitate another heroin distribution. He was found not guilty of possession with intent to distribute heroin after heroin was seized from a vehicle he was traveling in on Sept. 1, 2018.

The verdict came after a three-day trial in federal court in Cedar Rapids.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: A new push for self-driving cars

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News