Choices made in 1970s led to lack of Iowa City water towers

Today, most municipal water systems are fully automated.

But the pressurized system Iowa City installed in the early 1970s that uses pumps to move water rather than gravity from a tower still is unusual, Meacham said.

“Most towns in Iowa use water towers,” he said.

Iowa City has four ground storage reservoirs positioned around the city. Pumps send water from the water treatment plant to fill the tanks throughout the day and night to prepare for the afternoon and evening hours when water demands are highest, Meacham said.

The reservoirs have emergency generators to keep the pumps going if there’s a power outage. A citywide outage might cause the flow to stop for a couple of minutes, but generators would get it moving shortly, he said.

“It’s very robust,” he said.

As the city grows, water operators try to maintain strong water pressure to all neighborhoods. Iowa City is in the process of installing a new pressure zone to improve pressure for development on the northeast side, Meacham said.

Iowa City also has land that could be used in the future for water towers, he said.