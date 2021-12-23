 Skip to main content
Construction begins on hiking and biking trail in NW Iowa

Construction has begun on a 16-mile hiking and biking trail connecting the Iowa towns of Sioux City and Le Mars

MERRILL, Iowa (AP) — Construction has begun on a 16-mile hiking and biking trail connecting the Iowa towns of Sioux City and Le Mars.

The Sioux City Journal reports that ground was broken Tuesday on the PlyWood Trail. The PlyWood Trail Foundation has raised more than $4 million from public and private sources, and is seeking state and federal grants.

Foundation chairman Ryan Meyer says “quality of life” amenities are important in attracting workforce and young families to the area. Mike Wells, president of Le Mars-based Wells Enterprises, says the new trail along with the mountain bike trail at Cone Park will create a “bicycle destination in Northwest Iowa.” The company is a major donor.

