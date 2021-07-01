 Skip to main content
Correction: Cross-Country Bear story
AP

Correction: Cross-Country Bear story

  • Updated
In an article dated June 30, 2021 about a bear that was euthanized in Louisiana after walking from Wisconsin, The Associated Press incorrectly described a woman in the story, Sue Kline, as a local lobbyist for the Humane Society of the United States. She is not an employee of the organization but an active supporter. The AP also incorrectly identified the organization as the U.S. Humane Society. The correct name for the group is the Humane Society of the United States.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

