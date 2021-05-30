County fairs will again be big part of Iowa summer

John Harms, general manager for the Great Jones County Fair, said organizers took their typical five-day event and stretched it to nine. Harms said they eliminated the concerts that typically draw visitors from across the region, as well as the carnival. Instead, the focus was on spreading out livestock exhibitions and similar events to have fewer people on the fairgrounds while still giving children an opportunity to show their projects.

“It was all geared for youth development,” Harms said. “We still could have a fair that was totally centered on youth and youth development.”

By diluting the crowds and showing one form of livestock in the morning and another in the afternoon instead of two or three at the same time, the fair was “a very comfortable, effective and safe environment,” Harms said. Families were “overwhelmingly supportive” of the setup and there were no known cases of COVID-19 linked to the fair, Harms said.

“It was personally rewarding for me,” Harms said. “I got to see most of it. Most of the time, I miss 90 percent of the fair.”