Court rejects private lawyer phone consult prior to charges

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowans have no right to a confidential telephone conversation with a lawyer prior to charges being filed, the state Supreme Court ruled Friday, dealing a blow to attorney-client privilege.

The decision came in a case involving a Milford man arrested for drunken driving at nearly 3 a.m. on Jan. 15, 2019. Matthew Sewell was confronted with the choice of losing his driver's license or taking a breath test when he asked to talk privately with his attorney by phone. Police rejected his request and recorded the conversation, which the attorney abruptly ended when he learned it was being recorded.

Sewell took the breath test, which indicated he exceeded the level allowed by Iowa law, he was booked into jail on a drunken driving charge and later convicted. He appealed the conviction, claiming his right to an attorney under state law and the Constitution was violated.

A majority of the court concluded that the constitutional right to an attorney only applies to face-to-face meetings. The justices, in an opinion written by Edward Mansfield, said Iowa law specifies that a call to a lawyer “shall be made in the presence of the person having custody of the one arrested or restrained." The court has said previously that the constitutional right to an attorney “does not attach prior to the initiation of a case or prosecution.”