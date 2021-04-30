Court: U of Iowa must comply with subpoena on utilities deal

Sand filed a subpoena for several categories of documents related to the transaction in January 2020, after university officials declined his requests for information. A judge ordered the university to comply with the subpoena, but put the ruling on hold as the university appealed.

University officials were concerned that releasing the information to Sand would jeopardize the transaction, which had not yet closed. They argued that he did not have the power to issue a subpoena since he wasn't conducting an audit of the deal.

All seven Supreme Court justices rejected the university's position and agreed that the subpoena was valid and should be enforced.

“This is a massive win for taxpayers,” Sand said. “It protects their ability to know what state government is doing with their money."

The school recently shifted its rationale for shielding the identity of the investors after The Associated Press renewed its open records request for them.

“The university was not involved in choosing, nor does it know, which of the potential lenders ended up engaging with ENGIE-Meridiam to complete the financial transaction,” university spokeswoman Ann Goff said in February.

