Crash kills two people in eastern Iowa

HAZLETON, Iowa (AP) — An investigation continues after an eastern Iowa accident that killed two people.

The accident happened Monday afternoon near Hazleton in Buchanan County. The Iowa State Patrol said a 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis driven by 40-year-old Nicholas Johnson of Oelwein apparently crossed the center line and struck a 2006 Toyota Sienna driven by 70-year-old John Friend of Davenport.

Friend and Johnson died in the accident, and a third person was flown by air ambulance to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

A third vehicle was struck by debris from the crash.

