AP

Crews find man dead under 10 feet of corn in Iowa grain bin

Authorities say rescue crews called to a grain bin in eastern Iowa Friday found a man dead, buried under 10 feet of corn

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (AP) — Rescue crews called to a grain bin in eastern Iowa Friday found a man dead, buried under 10 feet (3.05 meters) of corn, authorities said.

Emergency responders were called around 7:30 a.m. Friday to the grain bin near Williamsburg. the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Arriving crews worked for an hour before finding the man buried. He was declared dead at the scene. Officials did not immediately release the man’s name.

The sheriff’s office says the 20,000-bushel capacity grain bin is owned by Kinze Manufacturing and is leased to Circle J Grain of Williamsburg.

Williamsburg is located about 83 miles (133.6 kilometers) east of Des Moines.

