Cruise ships makes first voyage down Mississippi River

A large cruise ship is making its way down the Mississippi River with stops in several Iowa cities

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A large cruise ship is making its way down the Mississippi River with stops in several Iowa cities.

The Viking Mississippi stopped Tuesday in Dubuque and pulled ashore Wednesday in Davenport with another stop planned in Burlington.

The ship owned by Viking Cruises is on its first voyage down the Mississippi, leaving St. Paul, Minnesota, on Saturday with a scheduled arrival Sept. 10 in St. Louis, according to the Dubuque Telegraph Herald.

The ship is 450 feet long with five decks and can host 386 guests in 193 rooms. It has a crew of 148 people.

