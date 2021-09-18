Davenport limits access to riverfront park due to 'jerks'

Not long after closing the east entrance, vandals hurled the temporary barricade across the park, prompting city officials to place concrete barriers at both driveway entrances to the park.

Though closed to vehicles, the 3-acre site remains open to the public, Meginnis stressed, and is meant as a temporary measure until city staff can decide how best to address and discourage crime.

She noted there is on-street parking “steps away from the park” along Clay Street, west of Washington Street.

“We’ve been monitoring how much activity, how much parking is there, and there seems to be ample parking every day for people if they wish to park and walk,” Meginnis said.

Nevertheless, the decision to temporarily block vehicle access to the park has riled one Davenport alderman.

Meginnis’ mention of the temporary driveway closure during Wednesday’s city council meeting piqued frustration from Davenport Alderman Ray Ambrose, Ward 4.

“When I go by it now, it’s boarded up and it looks like a crime scene,” Ambrose said. “Riverview Park is the fountainhead of the historic Washington Street neighborhood. To have this beautiful park changed, I think, is unacceptable. Tread lightly.”