Davenport man guilty of murdering ex-girlfriend's boyfriend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A Davenport man has been convicted of first-degree murder in the 2019 shooting death of his ex-girlfriend’s unarmed boyfriend during an early-morning confrontation at a Cedar Rapids convenience store.

A judge on Wednesday found Todd Ricky Jenkins, 26, guilty of the murder count and going armed with intent in the killing of Reginald Ward, 27, of Moline, Illinois, The Gazette reported.

Police have said Jenkins drove from Davenport to Cedar Rapids on Oct. 30, 2019, to confront Ward, and the two men began arguing outside a convenience story near the girlfriend’s apartment. Jenkins had argued that he shot Ward in self-defense.

Jenkins fled the scene of the shooting and remained on the run for five months before being arrested at a hotel in Aurora, Illinois, as he tried to jump out of a hotel room window.

Jenkins faces life in prison without the possibility of parole when he's sentenced on Nov. 5.

