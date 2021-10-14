Davenport police: Officer shot man who refused to lower gun

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A Davenport police officer shot a man police say was armed and refused police commands to lower his gun.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon on a Davenport street as police tried to arrest the man on an outstanding Scott County arrest warrant, the Quad-City Times reported. Police said the man refused to give himself up and refused to put down the gun before he was shot.

The man was taken to a Davenport hospital, but police gave no information on the man’s medical condition or whether he survived the shooting.

The officer who shot the man has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy anytime there is a police shooting, officials said Police did not immediately release the names of the man shot or the officer who shot him.

