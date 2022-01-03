Davenport schools cancel classes, citing bus driver shortage

The Davenport Community School District informed parents early Monday that classes were cancelled because of a school bus driver shortage. All Saints Catholic School and Trinity Lutheran School also announced closures Monday because of the shortage.

It was not clear whether illness or other issues were behind the driver shortage. A person who answered the phone Monday at Durham School Services in Davenport, which provides school bus service to the districts, directed questions to Ed Flavin, a media spokesman for Durham. Reached Monday morning, Flavin did not immediately answer questions about what had caused the shortage but said he would get back to The Associated Press later with an answer.