Davenport settles with former fire chief over termination

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The city of Davenport will pay its insurance carrier about $260,000 as part of a settlement of a lawsuit filed by a former fire chief who alleged she was discriminated against because of her age and gender.

Former Fire Chief Lynn Washburn-Livingston, 63, contended in her lawsuit that City Administrator Corri Spiegel fired her in 2017 after she complained about how she was treated, The Quad-City Times reported.

“We are disappointed. We were looking forward to a public trial on this matter,” city attorney Tom Warner said in a statement.

He said the city's insurance carrier, Travelers Insurance, chose to settle the lawsuit without city council approval, which he said is allowed under the city's policy.

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said he would have preferred to have the case go to court.

The city alleged Washburn-Livingston spent too much time traveling or at professional development, overspent taxpayer dollars on lavish office furnishings, was insubordinate and poorly managed the relationship with the local firefighters union.

