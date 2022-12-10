 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport tests effort to reduce salt on winter roads

  Updated
  • 0

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — For the first snowfall of the year, Davenport is going to see what happens when road salt is not used on a neighborhood street.

Spreading salt on roadways is an effective way to clear roads for safe winter driving, but a growing body of research shows that salt damages the environment, is corrosive to vehicles and roads and could have health consequences.

Without any cost-effective way to remove salt from waterways and soil, Davenport is trying something different — rolling out a pilot project for the first snowfall to see how much salt is really needed.

The test will zero in on one northwest Davenport neighborhood, studying the effects of reducing road salt.

“What I’m hoping is to be able to use less salt while still remaining safe,” said city council member Judith Lee, who brought the idea to public works staff. “Safety is No. 1, of course, but it’d be great if we could use less salt and still have good results.”

The Quad-City Times reports that for the 2021-2022 winter, Davenport paid $770,472 to buy the season’s supply of 11,750 tons of road salt.

For the first snowfall, the city will not apply salt as it clears residential roads in the neighborhood, which is called Snow Zone L, along Northwest Boulevard, just south of I-80.

City staff expect the resulting impact to be a thin snow pack on the surface of the streets in the pilot area.

The city plans to continue to salt primary routes, such as North Division Street, and secondary routes, including main routes through neighborhood subdivisions, but won’t salt low-traffic residential streets to clear them.

Lee, who led an environmental consulting company for close to three decades, is hoping the pilot project results in less salt use.

While visiting Rochester Minnesota, Lee learned the city capped the amount of salt used when plowing roadways and started a campaign to encourage residents to use less salt too. For example, Rochester’s campaign pushed out information about how most deicing materials don’t work below a certain temperature and a 50-square-foot parking space needs just three-quarters of a coffee mug of salt.

Lee said she proposed the ideas to Davenport’s Public Works Department and found its director, Nicole Gleason, receptive.

They decided to use a relatively flat area of the city for the testing, which will be treated if slick spots become evident.

“If it’s a sheet of ice, that’s not what we want,” Gleason said. “But it would be more like if it’s a 3- or 4-inch snow, we’re able to plow, and then people should be able to get on that plowed street to a salt route.”

The city will count largely on neighbors’ experience to help guide future practices.

“Our plan is to do it for the first snowfall, gather data, see what the feedback is and then make a decision from there,” Gleason said.

The city held a meeting with residents in November to discuss the salt-reduction pilot.

Gleason and Lee said several people were concerned about being able to get around, but they were drawn to the facts the city is likely to save money, certain areas still would be salted for safety and to reduce icy spots, and the reduction in the use of the mineral also will reduce its environmental impact.

“Each and every one of those storm drains is going to a creek, which is then going to the Mississippi River,” Gleason said. “So, fish, wildlife, their home and their habitat is basically getting a good dose of saltwater when it’s supposed to be freshwater.”

Across the U.S., salt usage for deicing has doubled since 1975, according to 2017 statistics from the U.S. Geological Survey.

Rock salt’s corrosive effects on cars, trucks, bridges, and roads cause about $5 billion in annual repairs in the U.S., the Environmental Protection Agency estimated in 2020.

Road salt also can infiltrate surface and ground waters, and can contaminate drinking water reservoirs and wells with high salt concentrations. High sodium levels in drinking water can affect people with high blood pressure, according to the EPA, and can be toxic to some fish, bugs, amphibians, and plants.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources limits chloride to 250 parts per million, but there’s no enforcement for private wells.

Vice Chair of the Partners of Scott County Watershed, Steve Gustafson, said the group takes samples of chloride levels in county waterways. None of the streams the partners measures have reached the state’s chronic standard of 389 parts per million. Rural areas of the county typically don’t use as much salt to clear non-thoroughfares, and likewise have lower chloride levels.

Streams in urban parts of the county, he said, have higher chloride concentrations.

Gustafson said he expects using less salt will result in lower chloride levels in waterways, but that more research is needed.

Davenport uses rock salt and a salt-water brine with 5% beet juice extract. Beet juice, molasses, or pickle juice solution can lower the freezing point of water, and aid in traction, making the solution stickier so less salt gets splashed off the roads and wasted, according to the EPA.

Those organic materials, though, are much more expensive than more common salt, according to Gleason.

Pretreating high-traffic roads with brine ahead of a storm can prevent ice from forming and reduce the amount of salt needed to clear roads, she said, but the city doesn’t pretreat when it’s expected to rain first, which can wash off the salt.

Other cities have tested a sand and salt mixture. Sand doesn’t help to melt ice or snow, but it does increase traction and reduces the amount of salt required, according to the EPA. However, Gleason said Davenport doesn’t use sand because the insoluble sediment would clog storm sewers.

