DECORAH, Iowa — A Decorah man has been arrested for allegedly killing two dogs with an ax on Saturday morning, and for violating his pre-trial conditions for that act.
Decorah police arrested Douglas Earl Usgaard, 21, for two counts of animal torture, an aggravated misdemeanor. On Monday, a charge of violating his pre-trial supervision was added, a felony.
Usgaard remains in the Winneshiek County Jail on a no-bond hold for the pre-trial revocation charge.
Court records allege Usgaard used an ax to kill a 14-year-old Labradoodle named Trina and a 13-year-old Shih Tzu/Bichon named Maz on Saturday morning at the Mound Street home where he was living with relatives.
The dogs belonged to a family member, records state.
Usgaard is currently awaiting trial on theft charges for allegedly stealing two iPhones from the Luther College football stadium in July.
